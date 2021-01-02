Sign up
Photo 1132
Morning Walk
Through the sagebrush & light snow.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, 2020 was a complete wash for me, for a lot of reasons. We spent the first half of the year in Alaska again, and...
1199
photos
66
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
2nd January 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
morning
,
cloudy
,
montana
,
sagebrush
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 2nd, 2021
