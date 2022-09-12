Sign up
Photo 1173
Fall Colors
Stormy skies, changing tundra colors.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
2
1
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1241
photos
54
followers
63
following
321% complete
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1167
1168
51
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th September 2022 2:47pm
Tags
storm
,
fall
,
alaska
,
arctic
,
tundra
,
willows
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
September 13th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Wonderful inclusion of the clouds for this composition
September 13th, 2022
