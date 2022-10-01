Previous
Comings and Goings by jetr
Photo 1192

Comings and Goings

The barge traffic continues bringing in heavy equipment before winter freezes the sound. Barely visible between the two "boats" is a seal's head, along with floating seagulls on this side.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

