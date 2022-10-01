Sign up
Photo 1192
Comings and Goings
The barge traffic continues bringing in heavy equipment before winter freezes the sound. Barely visible between the two "boats" is a seal's head, along with floating seagulls on this side.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
Tags
water
,
boats
,
traffic
,
alaska
,
transportation
,
arctic
