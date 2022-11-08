Previous
Snow Dunes With Leaves by jetr
Snow Dunes With Leaves

The road behind my classroom. Completely impassable!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
jackie edwards ace
Wow that's a lot! So do you still have school?
November 9th, 2022  
