Previous
Next
Photo 1214
Snow Dunes With Leaves
The road behind my classroom. Completely impassable!
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
1
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1282
photos
52
followers
61
following
332% complete
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th November 2022 11:34am
snow
,
winter
,
storm
,
alaska
,
bw
,
arctic
,
drifts
jackie edwards
ace
Wow that's a lot! So do you still have school?
November 9th, 2022
