Fresh Start by jetr
Photo 1310

Fresh Start

I've been gone quite a while, and am so very rusty, but I'm looking forward to a fresh start and revisiting old 365 inspiration. May the new year be a good one for all of you!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Joan

ace
@jetr
2024 Update: Back in Montana, but very rusty with my skills. I need to refresh and practice a lot more! I get so much inspiration...
358% complete

