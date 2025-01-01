Sign up
Previous
Photo 1310
Fresh Start
I've been gone quite a while, and am so very rusty, but I'm looking forward to a fresh start and revisiting old 365 inspiration. May the new year be a good one for all of you!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Joan
ace
@jetr
2024 Update: Back in Montana, but very rusty with my skills. I need to refresh and practice a lot more! I get so much inspiration...
1310
photos
48
followers
53
following
358% complete
View this month »
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
1st January 2025 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
prairie
,
montana
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
