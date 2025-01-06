Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1315
Depressingly Expensive
Today's groceries-with stove top lighting
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1383
photos
49
followers
57
following
360% complete
View this month »
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
6th January 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
lighting
,
groceries
,
expensive
gloria jones
ace
Indeed....Grocery and gas prices are outrageous.
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close