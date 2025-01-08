Sign up
Photo 1317
Almost Translucent
SOOC! I played around until I got the look I wanted IN the camera. I'm learning/remembering(!) a lot by playing around.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn't last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I've settled down a bit & I really...
1385
photos
51
followers
68
following
360% complete
View this month »
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th January 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
life
,
lighting
,
sooc
,
still
,
spices
,
mortar-pestle
Leave a Comment
