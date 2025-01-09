Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1318
Back Lit
Still playing with lighting. Trying to get it right. I don't like that bright spot on the counter to the left of the pitcher. I'm thinking it would be a better composition if I had repositioned myself.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1386
photos
52
followers
68
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th January 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
kitchen
,
still-life
Dianne
ace
It’s so nice to play with still life subjects and be able to tweak the lighting.
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close