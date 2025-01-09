Previous
Back Lit by jetr
Still playing with lighting. Trying to get it right. I don't like that bright spot on the counter to the left of the pitcher. I'm thinking it would be a better composition if I had repositioned myself.
Dianne ace
It’s so nice to play with still life subjects and be able to tweak the lighting.
January 9th, 2025  
