Previous
Photo 1319
More Lighting Practice
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
2
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn't last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I've settled down a bit & I really...
361% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th January 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
candle
,
glow
,
bokeh
Tracy
ace
I love the POV.
January 11th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nicely done; great bokeh
January 11th, 2025
