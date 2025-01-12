Previous
The Light Within by jetr
Photo 1321

The Light Within

My favorite antique Bradley & Hubbard lamp shade on a beautiful bronze base.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Joan

ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact