Photo 1323
Morning Light
Yesterday's sunrise on our mountain.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
2
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1391
photos
58
followers
80
following
362% complete
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
14th January 2025 8:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
light
,
mountain
,
winter
,
landscape
,
montana
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Really nice
January 16th, 2025
