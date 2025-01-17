Sign up
Lewis & Clark Canyon Reservoir - Frozen!
It's very very COLD out there!
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1398
photos
60
followers
83
following
364% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd January 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
,
frozen
,
montana
