Photo 1325
Prairie Sunset
Sunshine peeking through the cloud layer, snow falling in the distance.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Joan
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn't last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I've settled down a bit & I really...
snow
,
light
,
sunset
,
winter
,
weather
,
hills
,
prairie
,
montana
JENorton
Stunning light with a nice composition.
January 19th, 2025
