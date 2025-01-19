Sign up
Photo 1326
Photo 1326
Copper Burro
Another favorite vintage lamp. I'm struggling with lighting, but still practicing.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1394
photos
59
followers
83
following
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
4
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
19th January 2025 6:46pm
Tags
vintage
,
lamp
,
lighting
,
copper
