Got It! by jetr
Photo 1327

Got It!

Sunset this time. I watch "my" mountain closely every morning and evening because the light changes constantly and its effects are fleeting. Less than two minutes later, the prairie was dark.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Joan

2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
