Photo 1327
Sunset this time. I watch "my" mountain closely every morning and evening because the light changes constantly and its effects are fleeting. Less than two minutes later, the prairie was dark.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Joan
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
sunset
,
winter
,
prairie
,
montana
,
lightlight
