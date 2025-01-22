Previous
Got Treats? by jetr
Got Treats?

This gang is often hanging out on our fence line looking for a free handout! They talk to our horses for a while and then move on. I tried to capture the beautiful backlighting, but that still needs lots of work.
Joan

ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
Francoise ace
lovely edgin on the horses (from that backlighting, I guess)
January 23rd, 2025  
