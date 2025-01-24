Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
A Break in the Clouds
A grim, grey day, that quickly dumped a lot of snow in town. I got a quick peek at my mountain before it was shrouded in clouds again.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
0
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1331
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
24th January 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
light
,
winter
,
clouds
,
storm
,
montana
amyK
ace
Dramatic clouds and light
January 25th, 2025
