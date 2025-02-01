Sign up
Photo 1334
Morning Mountain
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
2
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
1402
photos
61
followers
83
following
365% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
1st February 2025 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
bw
,
montana
Aleksandra
ace
great shot :) the sky plus the mountains in the background are so majestic here.
February 1st, 2025
