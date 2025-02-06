Sign up
Photo 1339
Finally!
First substantial snowfall we've had so far. The farmers will be grateful in the spring.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Joan
ace
@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
Tags
winter
,
storm
,
farm
,
bw
,
snowfall
,
tractor
,
montana
