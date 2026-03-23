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Stomping Grounds by jetr
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Stomping Grounds

Visiting family in the Seattle, Washington area and feeling homesick for my old roots.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Joan

@jetr
2025 Update: Well, I didn’t last long last year! I was completely distracted with my quilting. But I’ve settled down a bit & I really...
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