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Goodbye Seattle ☹️ by jetr
Photo 1345

Goodbye Seattle ☹️

Two wonderful weeks visiting family & dear friends. Now back to Montana.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) 2025 Update: Well, I...
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