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Sewing Day by jetr
Photo 1348

Sewing Day

A productive weekend quilt retreat!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Bill Davidson
Love the bold colours
March 28th, 2026  
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