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Springtime in Montana by jetr
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Springtime in Montana

Mamas & their wee ones.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Jennifer Shong
How sweet! Quite a few newborns out there!
March 30th, 2026  
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