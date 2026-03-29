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Previous
Photo 1349
Springtime in Montana
Mamas & their wee ones.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 16e
Taken
29th March 2026 4:45pm
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spring
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mountains
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cows
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calves
,
montana
Jennifer Shong
How sweet! Quite a few newborns out there!
March 30th, 2026
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