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Estuary by jetr
Photo 1364

Estuary

This is a dried up marsh, waiting to be filled by the Beaverhead River. It was created for migrating swans and will soon be filled with tall green reeds.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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