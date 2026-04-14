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Previous
Photo 1365
Ruby Range
A cold, windy day, but all the mountain ranges were showing off their peaks today.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
14th April 2026 11:39am
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landscape
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mountains
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peaks
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montana
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