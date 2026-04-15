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Stovetop by jetr
Photo 1366

Stovetop

A very dusty stovetop!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
really like the low light here
April 16th, 2026  
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