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Previous
Photo 1370
Nancy
Looking for a treat.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
19th April 2026 12:31pm
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50mm
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mule
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montana
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corral
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