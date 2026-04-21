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A Bend in the River by jetr
Photo 1372

A Bend in the River

The river is still running low and the grasses are still brown.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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