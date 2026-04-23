Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1374
More Tools of the Trade
On a stormy day like this, there's no place I'd rather be than in my sewing room with a cup of tea, working on quilts!
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
1443
photos
54
followers
81
following
376% complete
View this month »
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
23rd April 2026 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
fabric
,
pins
,
tools
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh neat image
April 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close