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More Tools of the Trade by jetr
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More Tools of the Trade

On a stormy day like this, there's no place I'd rather be than in my sewing room with a cup of tea, working on quilts!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh neat image
April 23rd, 2026  
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