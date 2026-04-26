Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1377
8 Second Ride
Hubby was a bull rider back in the day. The mantra was "take a deep seat and a far away look."
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
1446
photos
54
followers
83
following
377% complete
View this month »
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
26th April 2026 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
50mm
,
silhouette
,
bull
,
cowboy
,
figurine
,
bw
,
montana
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close