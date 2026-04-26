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8 Second Ride by jetr
Photo 1377

8 Second Ride

Hubby was a bull rider back in the day. The mantra was "take a deep seat and a far away look."
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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