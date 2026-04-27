Previous
Doing My Thing! by jetr
Photo 1378

Doing My Thing!

I spent the day working on another quilt. Having FUN!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
What an intricate, beautiful piece to be working on.
April 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact