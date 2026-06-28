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Previous
Photo 1440
End of June
Snow in them thar hills!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
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365
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iPhone 16e
Taken
28th June 2026 12:00pm
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snow
,
summer
,
montana
amyK
ace
Oh no
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous little Old Glory...The snow actually looks refreshing.
June 29th, 2026
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