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End of June by jetr
Photo 1440

End of June

Snow in them thar hills!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details

amyK ace
Oh no
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous little Old Glory...The snow actually looks refreshing.
June 29th, 2026  
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