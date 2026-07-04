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How Much is that Doggie in the Window? by jetr
Photo 1446

How Much is that Doggie in the Window?

Arlo wants to be inside. Right now.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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