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Previous
Photo 1447
Thunder on the Prairie
I wish I could add a sound recording! The sky is booming!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
5th July 2026 6:59pm
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clouds
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storm
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prairie
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montana
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