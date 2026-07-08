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Previous
Photo 1450
Finishing Touches
Putting the binding on a Quilt of Valor for our guild's quilt show this coming weekend. The quilt will be presented to one of our military veterans on Veteran's' Day in November.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Joan
ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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365
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iPhone 16e
Taken
8th July 2026 7:20pm
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