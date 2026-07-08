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Finishing Touches by jetr
Photo 1450

Finishing Touches

Putting the binding on a Quilt of Valor for our guild's quilt show this coming weekend. The quilt will be presented to one of our military veterans on Veteran's' Day in November.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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