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Glorious by jetr
Photo 1451

Glorious

Last night's sunset.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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gloria jones ace
Dramatic sunset...nice shot
July 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2026  
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