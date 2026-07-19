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Looks Like a Painting by jetr
Photo 1461

Looks Like a Painting

Sometimes the light has a flat quality to it that reminds me of the old Maynard Dixon Sunset Magazine covers.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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