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Begonia by jetr
Photo 1462

Begonia

I've never grown them before! So far, so good!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
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Beverley ace
the most beautiful colour... vibrantly uplifting
July 26th, 2026  
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