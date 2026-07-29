Previous
Doing Well! by jetr
Photo 1467

Doing Well!

I haven't killed my Swiss Chard yet! We've even had some for dinner. Yummy stuff.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Joan

ace
@jetr
2026 Update: Back again! I'm ready to dust off my camera & relearn & practice some skills. I miss you all! :-) Popular Page Pics: This...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… delish
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact