Pipe Dream by jgblair
1 / 365

Pipe Dream

I am looking for interesting patterns and objects we find in our everyday lives among other subjects. Like all of the images in this project, this is a straight scan of an Instax Mini photo.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

John G. Blair

@jgblair
I have been a professional photographer for many years. The 365 Project seems like an interesting creative exercise. I thought I would focus it a...
