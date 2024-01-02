Previous
240102-im00015-One Dog Night by jgblair
2 / 365

240102-im00015-One Dog Night

A rainy night in Northern California means raincoats for the dogs. Otso agreed to pose for this photo after going outside one more time before bed.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

John G. Blair

@jgblair
I have been a professional photographer for many years. The 365 Project seems like an interesting creative exercise. I thought I would focus it a...
Photo Details

