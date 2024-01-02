Sign up
2 / 365
240102-im00015-One Dog Night
A rainy night in Northern California means raincoats for the dogs. Otso agreed to pose for this photo after going outside one more time before bed.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
John G. Blair
@jgblair
I have been a professional photographer for many years. The 365 Project seems like an interesting creative exercise. I thought I would focus it a...
Tags
dog
,
one dog night
