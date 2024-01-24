Previous
A willing model by jgcapizzi
A willing model

I can always count on Marley when I don’t get out for a day. I particularly like the colors and textures surrounding him.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
