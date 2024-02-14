Previous
Bosque de Apache, New Mexico by jgcapizzi
44 / 365

Bosque de Apache, New Mexico

This is a national wildlife refuge. We saw hundreds of Sandhill Cranes and other beautiful views of the mountains and water.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
