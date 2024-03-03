Black and white

Previous
There was a large pond in a public park in Tucson with lots of water birds, including a beautiful wood duck. I liked this pair, always swimming together. I think these are geese, but I’m not sure.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
