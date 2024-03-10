Previous
Snow capped mountains by jgcapizzi
69 / 365

Snow capped mountains

I thought I would try to capture the beauty of these snow capped mountains in black and white. Nearing the end of our trip, we’re heading back to Santa Fe.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
