71 / 365
Smoke Break
This was one of Amtraks “ smoke breaks” which allows passengers to get off the train for some fresh air. Ration, NM the sky was clear and the clouds were magnificent at 6700+ elevation. First day of train trip home.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
73
photos
15
followers
26
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th March 2024 5:58pm
Tags
landscape
travel.
