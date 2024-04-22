Sign up
106 / 365
Bonsai
We visited the National Arboretum’s Bonsai collection today. It’s amazing! The oldest bonsai in training was from 1779.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2024 1:50pm
Tags
flower
,
washington
,
garden.
,
dc.
