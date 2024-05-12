Previous
Farmers Market by jgcapizzi
119 / 365

Farmers Market

The Sunday farmers market has returned from a winter hiatus. Lots of stands selling produce, crafts, and prepared foods. A great way to spend a Sunday morning.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise