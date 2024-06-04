Previous
Baby blue jay by jgcapizzi
134 / 365

Baby blue jay

I got a little too close to this fella and mama swooped down right over my shoulder. I got the message and moved on.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
