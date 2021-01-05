Previous
Pulling out the crafts.... by jgigg
10 / 365

Pulling out the crafts....

5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65 I have traveled some...
Jan guigue
.., always keep your hands in good condition,....
(real pic / not staged). Exciting day . :)
January 6th, 2021  
